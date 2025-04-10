Skip to Content
Helicopter crashes into the Hudson River near Jersey City

A helicopter has crashed in the Hudson River
A helicopter has crashed in the Hudson River
Published 1:56 PM

By Jesse Zanger

    NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — A helicopter has crashed in the Hudson River, authorities said.

The incident happened at roughly 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple boats gathered could be seen gathering near Jersey City, not far from the Water’s Soul sculpture.

A police helicopter was also on the scene.

The FDNY confirms they are responding to the incident.

Emergency responders were gathering on both sides of the river. The NYPD said emergency responders were gathering on the Manhattan side on the West Side Highway and Spring Street.

