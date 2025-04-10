Skip to Content
Students build a virtual reality, brick by brick

Belhaven University students build a detailed 'Minecraft' version of their campus.
Belhaven University students build a detailed 'Minecraft' version of their campus.
By
Published 2:01 PM

By Brooklyn Joyner

    JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Students at Belhaven University are giving everyone a look inside their virtual campus in the popular video game, “Minecraft.”

Garrison Owens, the president of the Belhaven University Gaming Club, said they used a map of the entire school to build Bellcraft.

“I needed something that would stand out and that I would feel passionate about,” Owens said. “It just started from a common love of Minecraft from all the people in the server, and I guess my dream of having my own world to just mess around in and create whatever I wanted.”

At least 20 students worked together to incorporate every detail of the campus, including the insides of classrooms, down to the portraits on the walls. Owens said the project took them more than two years to complete.

He also said it’s a coincidence that they finished the project around the same time “A Minecraft Movie” hit theaters.

“It’s important because it builds a community, it brings students together and brings people who may need friends — or may not have friends — to a spot and a place where they can make friends and have people that will support and be there for them,” said Owens.

Owens said everyone is welcome to visit their virtual campus. He says you can expect to see new additions added to their virtual reality in the coming weeks.

