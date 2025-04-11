18-year-old searches for a live donor after being born with underdeveloped kidneys

By Julie Salomone

VALRICO, Florida (WFTS) — An 18-year-old from Valrico is searching for a live kidney donor and hopes his perfect match sees his story.

Roderick Johnson celebrated his 18th birthday in April.

His family said he should be planning his future and dreaming about college, but instead, he’s searching for a kidney donor.

“He was born with both kidneys, smaller than normal, and one of them is smaller than the other, so he doesn’t even have one full-size working kidney,” said his mother, Rachel Johnson.

The family posted a decal on their car, sharing Roderick’s story. They’re also passing out bracelets in hopes of finding a donor.

“If I could give him mine, he could have it tomorrow, but I cannot, so I just have to kind of keep his spirits up, keep advocating for him where he can’t, and just try to save his life,” said Rachel.

Rachel said she is not a match for her son, and his kidneys are functioning at 18%.

He is often tired and loses his appetite, but he told us he is grateful for the support around him.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone that’s been supportive and has been there for me through the process of going through this,” he said.

ABC Action News learned about Roderick and his need for a kidney from Krystn Simmons. Simmons shared her story with ABC Action News in 2022 when her father needed a kidney. Simmons was a perfect match for her father and donated her kidney. She is dedicated to raising awareness about organ donation and hopes to help Roderick.

Rachel said she first met Simmons when she helped plan her wedding in 2019, and the two remained friends.

“When she found out that my son had renal failure years ago, she vowed to be there for me with whatever she could, and she has been by my side the whole time, trying to help advocate,” said Rachel.

People interested in becoming a live donor should fill out a questionnaire with Tampa General Hospital.

People who have additional questions may reach out to the family at roderickskidneyjourney@gmail.com.

Rachel said a fundraising event is planned for May 24 at Beef ‘O’ Bradys on 889 East Bloomingdale Avenue in Brandon. The event is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

People may also contribute online donations to a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills.

“Someone that would be willing to do it for him could save his life, and that would mean the world,” said Rachel.

“Organ donation is the best thing you could ever do for someone in need.”

