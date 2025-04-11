Car crashes into deep creek; divers recover man’s body

By Alex Suckow

NEW ALBANY, Indiana (WYFF) — Divers retrieved the body of a man from a car that crashed into a New Albany creek.

Crews spent much of Thursday morning and early afternoon at the scene just off the 1000 block of West Main Street.

Neighbors told WLKY they heard the crash around 10 a.m.

When WLKY NewsChopper flew over the scene, we could see a car completely vertical in the waterway, crime scene tape and dive teams.

Chief Todd Bailey told WLKY that a man’s body is in the car, and they don’t yet know his identity.

Around 5:25 p.m., Bailey said the SUV and man were both both recovered from the creek. The man was the only person inside the SUV.

Crews said between a steep 30 to 40-foot drop-off, deep, murky water and difficult terrain, it’s been hard to get to the vehicle.

At one point, they had begun lifting the car out when a strap broke.

A cause of death has not been established at this time, but police believe the man may have had a medical issue.

The crash is under investigation.

