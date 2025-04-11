Police K-9 wounded in shootout during traffic stop

By Angela Williams, Richard Bourne

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Capitol police K-9 was wounded Thursday during a shootout in Jackson.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which took place about 1:15 p.m., in the area of Interstate 55 and McDowell Road.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the officer was conducting a traffic stop on McDowell Road when a vehicle approached, and someone inside opened fire on the officer. The officer, whose name has not been released, returned fire, shooting the suspect, who authorities said fled the scene.

The officer’s patrol vehicle was struck, as was the K-9 inside. MBI officials said the extent of the dog’s injuries was not known. The officer was not seriously physically injured, authorities said.

Community members reacted to the shooting.

“I’ll pray for the officer and the K-9. Just hope he gets back to duty and help keep us safe,” said Melinda Shows.

“The guy just rode through and shot, you know he had no reason to. I think it all stems down to a lot of mental illness. I think a lot more should be done with that, and it will be safer on the street,” Shows said.

The suspect stopped at a Marathon gas station and was taken to a hospital with what investigators said were non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

