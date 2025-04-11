Police union banned from future events after controversial parade display

By Zitlali Solache

Click here for updates on this story

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — Tensions are rising between the city of Delray Beach and Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association.

City leaders have banned the police union from special events for a year, following a controversial message displayed during last month’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

On one side, it displayed a festive message. But on the other were pictures of city leaders, with a message urging residents to take action and call for better pay for officers.

It’s a story we’ve been monitoring following failed contract negotiations between the two.

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache spoke with John Kazanjian, president of the union, who said he’s committed to fighting for better pay and benefits for officers.

“In the middle of it we changed it to our First Amendment right,” said Kazanjian. “It’s our First Amendment right to express what’s going on in Delray Beach.”

In a letter, the city manager said the PBA falsely described their entry to the parade, stating, “Happy St. Patrick’s Day from the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association will be the message on a box truck.”

“I think it’s little troubling to have the organization making a false statement on an application, but other than that this is just typical negotiation shenanigans,” commissioner Juli Casale told WPTV.

Casale and some city leaders support the latest proposal, which they say is approximately a $15 million increase to the current contract over three years.

“I understand the union represents the employees and they want to get as much as they can, but at the end of the day what we’ve offered is remarkably reasonable,” said Casale.

However, Kazanjian said the union is not backing down until a good deal is reached soon.

“Besides the truck, I’m looking into getting some airplanes up and flying them on the beach,” said Kazanjian.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.