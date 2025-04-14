How one law is allowing legal immigrants to pursue new careers

By Julian Paras

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — “Senate Bill 364 recognizes really that our immigrant members, community, and friends are integral and valuable parts of our community and workforce across the state of New Mexico,” State Senator Cindy Nava said.

She is a first-time state senator and a DACA recipient. Legislation like this has received praise from city leaders, including Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina.

“We’re very grateful that this legislation will enable us to not only grow the ranks of the Albuquerque Police Department but grow the ranks in a way that is reflective to the community of Albuquerque,” Medina said.

For years, the city has aimed to employ 1,200 officers in the Department. APD has approximately 900 officers, and Medina says this will assist in growing the department in a new way.

This bill will now allow legal permanent residents and DACA recipients across New Mexico to pursue careers as law enforcement officers. Keller said this also gives New Mexico a leg up against other state law agencies.

“This is a competitive advantage from other states,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. “You can’t do this in Texas. You can’t do it in Arizona.”

He also says standards will remain the same for those interested in joining the force. The bipartisan effort is something Nava and others agree is a common sense law to not only grow the state but advance New Mexico’s public safety.

“364 is a public safety bill, a workforce development bill and it was led through bipartisan efforts,” Nava said.

