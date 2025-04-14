Police shoot woman after chase hits 100 mph

By Matt Schooley, Paul Burton

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A woman was shot by police early Sunday morning in Dover, New Hampshire after she allegedly led police on a chase at speeds that reached 100 mph.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on the Spaulding Turnpike, also known as Route 16, on the southbound side of the road between exits 6 and 7.

Allegedly refused to stop for police Attorney General John Formella said the woman, who has since been identified as 28-year-old Moriah Infinjer, was shot by a New Hampshire State Police trooper after an incident that started when she allegedly refused to stop for police and sped off. State police later deployed a spike strip to stop Infinjer’s vehicle.

When the vehicle came to a stop the trooper opened fire, hitting Infinjer. She was taken to an area hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. There was no one else in Infinjer’s car. No police officers were hurt during the incident.

According to the Attorney General, Infinjer is facing several charges in connection with the police chase.

Video from the scene shows the car in the breakdown lane with a shattered driver’s side window and a New Hampshire State Police cruiser parked behind the vehicle. The vehicle was later towed from the scene.

According to investigators, the officer’s name is being withheld pending the completion of a formal interview. Formella said that is expected to happen sometime over the next week.

Dover is located in New Hampshire’s Strafford County. According to 2023 Census data, Dover has a population of just over 33,000 people. Located in the Seacoast region, Dover has the six-highest population among New Hampshire cities.

