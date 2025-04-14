Shrimp boat washes ashore without crew, FBFD says

By LeeAnn Huntoon

FLAGLER BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A shrimp boat washed ashore in Flagler Beach on Sunday, prompting a search by the Flagler Beach Fire Department and involvement from the Coast Guard and local law enforcement.

At approximately 6:05 p.m. on April 13, FBFD was dispatched to a shrimp boat that had washed ashore in the area of 2480 N. Oceanshore Blvd.

FBFD says they attempted to make vocal contact with the crew of the shrimp boat with no response. A search of the vessel was conducted with no findings of anybody on board.

The United States Coast Guard was contacted and revealed that the crew was accounted for.

The scene was turned over to local law enforcement, who will await the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

