California barbershop owner speaks out after 6 people shot outside of shop

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — The owner of a Stockton barbershop, Bobby Wilkerson, speaks out after six people were shot outside of his business last week.

Now, he is trying to pick up the pieces.

Last Friday started as a normal day for workers at Frontline Barbershop. Wilkerson said Friday is usually busy, but fortunately, this time it was not.

In a matter of seconds, things took a turn for the worst.

“Once I realize the severity of the situation, it really shook me to the core,” Wilkerson said. “My barbers just, unfortunately, took a break outside and was just hanging out like we normally do. Get some good air and unfortunately, gunfire erupted.”

The building next door was dotted with dozens of bullet holes, glass, blood, and bullet casings all over the sidewalk and street.

“Commence the shooting and people were running, scattering all over the place and bullets flying in places that probably shouldn’t go,” Wilkerson said.

Stockton Police said the victims are between the ages of 19 and 48.

One of the victims, Wilkerson said, was his apprentice.

“He was doing well, learn how to cut hair and he was one of the ones that got wounded. So, three of my barbers got wounded here,” Wilkerson said.

The business owner faces more than $2,000 in damage to his shop.

“It’s going to be a lot of blood, and that’s understandable. A lot of broken glass. The damage was a lot. It was a lot of damage,” Wilkerson said.

Stockton Police said that all six victims are expected to survive.

As of Monday evening, no arrests have been made.

