Child hit by truck while standing in line at ice cream shop, police say

By Joseph Buczek

Michigan (WWJ) — Five people were injured, including a 12-year-old, after a truck drove through the outside seating area of a West Michigan ice cream shop Monday night, police say.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Monday at Dairy Bear in Howard City.

Michigan State Police say a vehicle traveling southbound on Ensley Street turned into the path of a pickup truck. The truck then struck a car and drove through the outside seating area. The truck hit two parked vehicles before coming to a stop.

A 12-year-old, who was standing in line, was hit by the truck. The child was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to police.

Four other people were taken to a hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

