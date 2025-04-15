Childhood neighbors become neighbors once again in nursing home

By Katie Phernetton

SPRING VALLEY, Wisconsin (WQOW) — Two women in Spring Valley have found themselves living as neighbors once again decades after first meeting.

Betty and Sylva, have known each other since they were 14, now live in rooms next to each other. “She moved in first—I came about a week later,” Betty said.

Their friendship began when they were farm girls living next door to each other. The two have always been close telling 18 News they were always doing something together.

Even during summer vacations, they stayed connected. “We used to write to each other during summer vacation—she was always picking strawberries,” Betty recalled. “One time I remember her telling me she left a basket out in the field…. She forgot to take it in.”

Now more than 100-years old, their bond remains strong. “When you get this age you don’t know what one day to the other what’s happening,” Betty said.

But one thing is certain: you can always count on your neighbor.

