‘Intruder’ now in custody prompted police presence at UnitedHealthcare’s Twin Cities campus, officials say

By WCCO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

Minnesota (WCCO) — A 26-year-old man whose presence prompted a large police response at UnitedHealthcare’s Twin Cities campus Monday morning is in custody, authorities said.

The man allegedly showed up at a parking area of the company’s headquarters in Minnetonka and called the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Police say the man made threatening statements during the call but don’t think the threats were against the company or based on any issues involving healthcare.

The man was arrested within an hour of the call, officials say, and officers found a handgun in the front seat of his car.

Security, including extra law enforcement, has had a heightened presence at the headquarters since the December murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of the company’s insurance wing, in New York City. Thompson was shot and killed outside a hotel in Manhattan where the company was hosting an investor day.

Luigi Mangione, the man facing state and federal charges in Thompson’s killing, was arrested several days later in Pennsylvania. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Mangione.

Hours after Thompson’s death, hoax bomb threats were made to homes owned by Thompson in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Another Minnesota health care company, UCare, temporarily closed its Minneapolis office after it said it received a “concerning” phone call.

Minnetonka police say there is no apparent connection to the Thompson case and the subsequent arrest of Mangione.

In the wake of Thompson’s killing, the leader of UnitedHealthcare’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group, said the health care system “does not work as well as it should” and that the group would continue “our work to make the health system work better for everyone.”

Police say they had already stepped up security in response to the December shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.