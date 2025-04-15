Native helps engineer Blue Origin rocket launched Monday

By Katie Phernetton

Wisconsin (WQOW) — Blue Origin’s latest rocket launch Monday marks a historic moment for space travel. Onboard was a star-studded crew, but on the ground, a familiar face to the Chippewa Valley was watching.

Rob Belau, a native of Chippewa Falls, played a crucial role in the mission. “I can’t believe it — it was never on my horizon,” Belau told 18 News Monday after the launch.

Belau works at Blue Origin, focusing on the rocket that launched. “So the engine that flew them to space, was the one that I worked on. So mainly what I do is inspections and maintenance and repair,” he said. He is part of a team ensuring the reusable rockets are ready for their next mission. “Because a lot of things happen when you go to space, extreme temperatures, extreme pressures, vibrations, it’s really a harsh environment for anything,” Belau said.

His journey into the world of rockets began with inspiration from one teacher. A class at Chippewa Valley Technical College ignited his passion for physics. “I had a physics instructor Mary Purvis there who inspired me to get into physics,” Belau said. “She could just explain the universe in ways I thought was so cool.”

This newfound passion led him to get degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and the University of Minnesota. Fast forward a few years later and he’s now on Blue Origin’s launch pad.

Monday’s flight was only Blue Origin’s 11th human flight, and Belau watched on as something he worked on took off into space and returned safely. “You’re really pushing the limits of what’s possible,” Belau said.

Despite the challenges, he’s not afraid of taking big swings….like one day taking the swing himself and going to space.

