‘Scary’: Former patient worried for the future of mental health services

By Emma Burch

Click here for updates on this story

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Local mental health services are in a state of flux.

In April, Grand Mental Health, Family and Children Services, and CREOKS got notification their contracts with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) would end on May 10.

While that day later turned out to be an error, the contracts are still ending.

Dustin Bailey, a former client of Grand Mental Health’s Addiction Recovery Center, expressed concern for his community. “A community is only as good as the way they treat their most underserved,” he said.

Bailey, who successfully completed his treatment program, now seeks to give back.

“Given the opportunity to hopefully impact somebody’s life, including mine,” he remarked.

The potential loss of services left community members anxious. Grand Mental Health’s CEO indicated ending the contract would significantly affect access to care. “We’re going to have to look for different ways for them to receive care,” the CEO said.

The unexpected announcement raised alarms among local advocates.

“Scary. Tulsa has an amazing recovery community, and it’s all centered around that this campus exists,” Bailey noted. “Without that presence, a lot of people are scared for their loved ones, their family members, their friends.”

ODMHSAS clarified that a miscommunication occurred regarding the contract termination dates; services will now continue until the end of June.

In response to questions about the situation, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) did not comment, while ODMHSAS told 2 News they could not discuss the matter further.

Governor Kevin Stitt addressed the situation, emphasizing the state is not cutting mental health programs completely. Instead, he explained they are reallocating what he described as $800 million towards more “cost-efficient” programs.

For Bailey, the stakes are high. “The ability to get treatment the moment you make the decision that you want to get treatment is critical in saving lives,” he said. “The inability to do it will ultimately cost somebody their life.”

As the situation unfolds, many Tulsa residents hope swift action will preserve access to crucial mental health services.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.