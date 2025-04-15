South Florida woman sparks movement to uplift women who lead by example

By Najahe Sherman

MIAMI (WFOR) — Carroll Lynn Willgren, who created Women Supporting Women Florida, has ignited a movement that honors women who lead by example, making a profound impact in their lives and communities across the state.

The organization has grown over the years and now has hubs in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando and Tampa.

Willgren said the movement had a humble start.

“So I said let me start making personal calls to women that I know, women that truly inspire me that I know that are women supporters. So I picked up the phone, one by one, and I was shocked. I would say more than half said I’ve never received an award. I’ve never been honored for anything ever. I said ‘How is that possible? You’ve been working as a commissioner, you’ve been doing so many great initiatives. You’ve worked with some of the biggest people,” and they were like, it just never happened before,” she said.

Women Supporting Women has grown over the years With a vision to change that narrative, in 2017 Willgren launched Women Supporting Women Florida during Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week when she honored 28 trailblazing women making waves in their industries. Since then, she has organized countless community service events and fundraisers, empowering women to give back and even helping them launch their own businesses.

“There’s a lot of women that want to start that little start-up business, but if you don’t have people to support you, your little tribe, it’s going to be hard alone. No one does anything alone and you have to find your village,” Willgren said.

Florentina West, CEO of Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week, first crossed paths with Willgren when she launched her own business 11 years ago.

“She supports so many brands, so many designers, models, it’s something that you really don’t see. She is that person that will go beyond and above to support others to make them succeed,” West said.

In 2021, one of her esteemed mentors, Tina Bridges, passed the reins of Orlando Fashion Week to her. Willgren encourages women across Florida to uplift one another and courageously pursue their dreams.

Those who would like to get involved in the Women Supporting Women movement, or learn about networking events designed to connect women across the state of Florida, go to womensupportingwomenflorida.com for more information.

