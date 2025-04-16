By Francis Page, Jr.

April 8, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — 🚨 H-E-B’s 2025 Quest for Texas Best: A Texas-Sized Opportunity for Entrepreneurs Is Officially OPEN! Francis Page Jr. | 4/8/2025, 8:34 p.m. Are you ready to turn your passion into profit and your Texas-made product into a household name? H-E-B’s 2025 Quest … Are you ready to turn your passion into profit and your Texas-made product into a household name? H-E-B’s 2025 Quest for Texas Best is now accepting entries from innovators, dreamers, and culinary creatives across the Lone Star State. This is your shot at up to $50,000, statewide fame, and shelf placement at H-E-B, the most iconic grocer in Texas!

For the past twelve years, H-E-B has crisscrossed Texas, from the Panhandle to the Gulf Coast, searching for the next big product that screams “TEXAS PROUD.” If your product is locally made and tells a story worth sharing, H-E-B wants to meet YOU.

💬 “We continue to be impressed by the passionate entrepreneurial spirit our finalists showcase, and we look forward to sharing their creative products with more Texans.”

— James Harris, Sr. Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity, H-E-B

🎯 What is the Quest for Texas Best?

The Quest for Texas Best is a statewide competition hosted by H-E-B’s Supplier Diversity Team, aimed at uncovering the most innovative, unique, and flavorful products made by Texans. Whether you’re a food truck guru, sauce queen, jewelry designer, or spice bomb wizard—this contest could be the launchpad your small business needs.

👉 ENTER NOW: supplier.heb.com/diversity

🏆 Why Enter?

Winners are chosen for their product quality, uniqueness, market potential—and the undeniable Texas flair.

🔹 Up to $50,000 in cash prizes 🔹 Shelf placement at H-E-B stores statewide 🔹 Professional exposure and business support 🔹 Chance to tell your Texas story to millions

In 2024, Donelle Mendoza, aka the Birria Queen, took home the $25,000 grand prize with her ingenious Birria Seasoning Bombs—a bath bomb-inspired spice ball that transformed the birria experience forever. Her journey started in Austin and now she’s in kitchens across Texas.

🎥 What You’ll Need to Submit:

In the most creative way you can, make a 2-minute video that includes:

✔️ How & where the product is made ✔️ Imagery of the actual product ✔️ Why H-E-B should crown your creation the Best in Texas ✔️ Anything else that’ll wow the judges and make your story unforgettable

📅 Stay Informed & Inspired:

H-E-B offers free information sessions to help you prep your application, video, and business strategy. Be sure to register early and grab a front-row seat to your future.

🔗 Register for Supplier Info Sessions: Click Here

🔥 Your Turn, Houston!

Houston, it’s time to flex that entrepreneurial spirit! With our city’s rich culinary diversity, creative talent, and business savvy, there’s no doubt Houston Style Magazine readers can dominate this year’s competition.

Whether you’ve got the next hot sauce, artisan skincare line, or vegan soul food snack—this is your moment. H-E-B is looking for authentic stories, bold ideas, and products that reflect the vibrant culture of Texas.

🗣️ Let’s Make History, Together

The next H-E-B Quest for Texas Best Grand Prize Winner could be from HOUSTON. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by. Submit your entry, share your story, and let’s keep making Texas proud—one product at a time.

For more info, visit HEB.com

