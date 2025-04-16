152 dogs rescued from home after report of neglect

By Jeff Tavss

OGDEN, Utah (KSTU) — Over 150 dogs were rescued from an Ogden home this week after animal services officials received a report of possible animal neglect.

Ogden Police said animal services responded Tuesday to the home in the 3000 block of Jefferson Avenue and found 152 dogs “living in extremely poor and overcrowded conditions.”

Because of the number of dogs involved, animal services agencies from Weber and Roy counties, as well as Draper, were called to assist in removing the animals from the property.

All the dogs are currently receiving care and evaluation. Once they complete any needed medical treatment, the dogs will be available for adoption, which is expected no sooner than April 21.

Ogden Police are still investigating the case.

Anyone interested in adopting a dog rescued from the Ogden home should monitor the Weber County Animal Services website for information.

