Honoring a Champion: Houston Celebrates the Life and Legacy of George Foreman with Heartfelt Memorial

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 15, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a moving tribute befitting a global icon, the City of Houston and Mayor John Whitmire joined the family, friends, and fans of the legendary George Edward Foreman to honor his extraordinary life as a two-time Heavyweight Champion, devoted father, and tireless philanthropist. Held at the elegant Wortham Theater Center, the invitation-only memorial service radiated with love, pride, and deep gratitude for a man who punched through every obstacle to become one of the most beloved figures in American history.

🕊 A Morning of Elegance, Spirit, and Soul

Under the soft lights of the Wortham stage, the program opened with a reverent performance of The Lord’s Prayer by Angelo Ferrari, accompanied by a live pianist. As attendees took their seats—ranging from boxing greats to Houston’s civic leaders—it became clear this was not just a farewell, but a powerful celebration of a life that championed both people and purpose.

Pastor George Foreman IV delivered an opening prayer steeped in warmth and generational strength, setting the tone for a service that wove faith, family, and Fortitude into every moment.

Mayor John Whitmire, speaking with heartfelt admiration, remarked:

“George Foreman was more than a boxing legend—he was a son of Houston who gave back tenfold. His legacy isn’t just in the ring, it’s in the lives he uplifted, the youth he mentored, and the community he cherished.”

🎵 Music and Memories

An unnamed soloist brought tears to many with a soulful rendition of Going Home, reminding all present of the final journey George now embarks upon. A rousing performance by the University of Houston Choir followed, and the emotional highlight came as Dana Clark Green and Terence Fisher united their powerful voices on “Precious Lord,” moving the audience into a space of reflection and reverence.

The Houston Symphony capped the musical tribute with a stunning orchestral piece that filled the theater with the same grace and grandeur that marked Foreman’s legacy.

🥊 Tributes from the Ring and Beyond

The memorial welcomed powerful reflections from dignitaries such as Dr. James Douglas, Dr. Adan Rios, and Craig Stripling, Esq., each offering insight into Foreman’s life off the canvas—as a businessman, humanitarian, and man of enduring faith.

Former world champion Michael Moorer delivered a touching tribute, acknowledging their iconic rivalry and profound friendship. “In the ring, he was a warrior. Outside it, he was the most gracious man I’ve ever known,” Moorer said.

A stirring video montage titled Celebration of Life took attendees on a visual journey through Foreman’s childhood in Fifth Ward, his rise to heavyweight stardom, and his philanthropic impact through the George Foreman Charitable Foundation.

💝 Giving Back in His Name

In lieu of flowers, the Foreman family encourages contributions to:

Church of the Lord Jesus Christ

The George Foreman Charitable Foundation

P.O. Box 1405, Huffman, TX

📺 How to Rewatch the Memorial

For those who were not able to attend, Houston Municipal Television (HTV) has provided a full stream of the event at: 👉 HTV Live Stream

Houston Style Magazine readers, the ceremony was also available via the HTV Houston Mobile App, Facebook, and HTV’s broadcast channels.

📰 Final Bell, Eternal Legacy

Though the bell has rung for the last time, George Foreman’s fight for faith, family, and community will echo for generations. His story remains a shining beacon of what it means to overcome, to believe, and to give back. Houston Style Magazine proudly joins the world in saying, “Thank you, Champ.”

