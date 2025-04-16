North Texas white supremacist sentenced to 60 years for abusing 14-year-old girl, officials say

By Briauna Brown

Texas (KTVT) — A member of the white supremacist group the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas was sentenced to 60 years in prison Wednesday for drugging, grooming and repeatedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Cody Wayne McCollom, 37, of Princeton, was found guilty of sexual assault of a child by a Collin County jury.

McCollom is a repeat violent offender who served time for multiple aggravated robberies out of Bexar and Nueces counties, according to authorities.

After being paroled in 2022, McCollom “reconnected” with the 14-year-old victim and began supplying her with illegal drugs, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Texas authorities said the abuse lasted months

According to information provided by authorities, McCollom began sexually assaulting the teen in January 2024.

In June 2024, the teen reportedly told her mother about the abuse, who then called the McKinney Police Department.

Several law enforcement agencies, including McKinney, Anna and Princeton police departments, worked to investigate the allegations against McCollom, who was subsequently arrested.

Aryan Brotherhood of Texas

According to the release, during the punishment phase after McCollom was convicted, jurors learned he joined the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas while in prison and was an active member following his release in 2022.

Due to his prior felony convictions, McCollom faced 25 years to life for the sexual assault of the 14-year-old victim.

The jury sentenced McCollom to 60 years without the possibility of parole.

“Thanks to the victim’s courage and the outstanding police collaboration across multiple cities, this violent gang member has finally been held accountable. He will never hurt another child again,” DA Willis said after McCollom was sentenced.

