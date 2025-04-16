Omaha first responders search for 3 teens in Missouri River

By McKenzy Parsons

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha first responders were on the scene of a Missouri River rescue.

Officials on the scene said four teenage girls went swimming at NP Dodge Park and they started struggling.

A 13-year-old girl was helped out of the water by a bystander, and the 11-year-old and two 18-year-olds are still missing, according to the Omaha Fire Department.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Helicopters, drones, and boats were searching the river for the missing teens. First responders had to pull their boats and crews off the water for safety and visibility after it got dark.

Omaha fire said they found two pairs of shoes floating in the water, and they believe the four girls are related in some capacity.

Eight boats from four different agencies were searching the water for roughly two and a half hours on Tuesday evening.

The fire department said the water is about 45 degrees, and they said the amount of debris, low visibility, and current make searches like this extremely difficult.

“So, it’s moving pretty good, right now the river level is down which helps us a little bit. I’d say the current now is sitting about 8 to 10 Nauts, which is pretty low for the river. However, it is still a very good current so somebody could very easily and quickly travel several hundred feet down river,” said battalion chief Coby Werner.

OFD and several other assisting agencies will be back at NP Dodge Park Wednesday morning to continue the search.

At that point, they said it will be a recovery effort.

First responders ask the public to stay away from the park as the search continues.

