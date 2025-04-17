1 heart transplant saves 3 young children in New York City

By John Dias

NEW YORK CITY (WCBS) — Doctors in New York City were able to save the lives of three children with one heart transplant.

When an 11-year-old girl received a full heart transplant at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, doctors say parts of her old heart were able to be transplanted to two boys in need. It’s called a split-root domino heart transplant.

2 boys needed new heart valves Three-and-a-half-year-old Teddy Carter, from Long Island, and 2-year-old John Catoliato, from Westchester County, were both in dire need of medical attention.

Due to his heart condition, John’s parents say he had to undergo three surgeries before turning 2.

Teddy’s medical condition also required a new valve, which his parents say came just in time.

“His leakage was getting worse,” father John Carter said.

Teddy received the aortic valve from the 11-year-old’s old heart, while John got the pulmonary valve.

“Since they are living, they have the potential for growth and self-repair,” said Dr. David Kalfa, one of the two surgeons who operated on the kids.

Kalfa spent almost 24 hours on the surgeries.

“It’s pretty complex procedures, right, and actually, you have three procedures,” he said.

“We call them ‘heart brothers'” The surgeries, doctors say, saved the boys’ lives.

“Eight months out post-transplant, and his valve is beautiful,” said John’s mother, Joanne Dowling.

Both set of parents share their thanks for the young girl and the doctors’ hard work.

“They’re making it possible for these kids to actually live,” Dowling said, adding they feel “immense gratitude.”

“Really grateful and so relieved,” said Teddy’s mother, Katie Carter.

Their sons are bonded forever – two boys, sharing parts of the same heart.

“We call them ‘heart brothers.’ They’re connected for life,” Katie Carter said.

