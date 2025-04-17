High school student tells police he was showing off doing donuts when he hit 2 students on campus

By KTRK Web Staff

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) — A teenager is facing charges after being accused of hitting two students at Deer Park High School on Tuesday morning.

Christian Perez, an 11th-grade student at Deer Park, reportedly told officers he was trying to show off by doing donuts when he hit the two students. Officials say one of the victims was possibly sent as high as 30 feet into the air; the other was sent as high as 20 feet.

Perez faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a bond set at $50,000. He must wear a court-ordered GPS monitor, and he can no longer drive without permission from a judge.

The injured students — a boy and a girl — are both 18 years old. They’ve been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

The school says more police will be in the parking lot to prevent something like this from happening again. ABC13’s SkyEye flew over the school Wednesday morning and spotted officers.

