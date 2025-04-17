Limited-edition Boston Marathon bracelets encouraging egg hunt around city

By Jennifer Peñate

BOSTON (WCVB) — From the freshly painted finish line to Boston’s iconic landmarks, there is a lot to see as Boston sprints into Marathon Monday on April 21.

One Boston woman, Julianna Manzi and her family are behind the kindness-driven egg hunt that will place 2,500 easter eggs across the city’s popular spots, each with limited-edition Boston Marathon bracelets.

“A beacon of kindness, love and joy that we want to put out into the world,” Manzi said. “They say things like Boston Strong and ‘keep going.'”

Many of the eggs will be in the Boston Garden area, and Manzi says participants should think about their favorite places in Boston when searching for the eggs.

And 25 golden eggs at local shops will have an even bigger surprise.

The founder of Names for Good, Eggs for Good is amplifying Manzi’s mission.

“Competing in a marathon is a monumental task, but every day people face challenges, and this is just about reminding them, you know, ‘You got this,'” Manzi said.

Manzi’s inspirational bracelets came to be in 2020, while her firstborn daughter spent months in the NICU.

Sharing the bracelets led to Names for Good, with the dual purpose of spreading joy and giving back.

“If you’re in a position to help in any capacity, it’s incumbent upon us to do so,” Manzi said.

For anyone who does not find a marathon bracelet between Thursday and race day, you can buy one, and every penny will go to the Boston Children’s Hospital.

Manzi has been able to donate $250,000 to nonprofits nationwide.

