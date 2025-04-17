Man devastated by theft of custom electric wheelchair

By Michael Chen

SAN DIEGO, California (KGTV) — Bill Cumley, a 65-year-old man diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, is heartbroken after his custom-made electric wheelchair was stolen from his home.

Around midnight two Sundays ago, Cumley’s dog started barking, prompting him to step outside of his home on Adams Avenue. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 18 years ago, he’s still able to get around his house.

That night, he spotted a slender, brown-haired man, around 30 years old, outside his gate. Nervous, Cumley walked back inside. After several minutes of noise in his backyard, he opened his door and took a look.

“I looked down and it was gone,” Cumley said, referring to his wheelchair, which he had stored in his backyard.

The custom-made wheelchair was equipped with headlights and turning signals. Cumley received it about eight years ago, and it has been a crucial part of his daily life.

Cumley, who paid $3,000 out of the $30,000 price tag for the wheelchair, uses it whenever he leaves his home. Medicare covered the rest.

”It allows me not to be homebound, to take care of myself,” he said. “It gives me independence and mobility.”

Now, that independence has been put on pause.

“It’s a big loss,” Cumley said through tears. “It takes a heartless person, no empathy.”

Cumley has filed a police report, and authorities are asking anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

It’s unclear if his homeowner’s insurance will cover the theft, and Cumley is hopeful that Medicare will replace the wheelchair, though he’ll still be responsible for the $3,000 he originally paid.

“It means everything,” Cumley said through tears, describing the impact of the loss.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Cumley cover his portion of replacing the wheelchair.

