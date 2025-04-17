When resettlement programs were cut, Philadelphia area neighbors stepped up to help Afghan refugee

By Wakisha Bailey

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Newly arrived Afghan families are feeling the impact of federal refugee cuts. With those resources gone, many are turning to the kindness of neighbors.

Reza Hasani and his family arrived in the United States four months ago. Getting a driver’s license was a big win.

“As soon as I arrived in the United States, I passed my driving course,” Hasani said.

In 2023, Hasani left behind his career empowering women in Afghanistan. A year and a half earlier, the U.S. had completed its withdrawal from the country and the Taliban took over.

The last time he saw his colleagues was on March 8, 2023 — International Women’s Day. Across the world, activists and organizations, including the United Nations, were speaking out about the increasingly hardline positions the Taliban leaders were taking on women’s rights since coming to power.

“We went to the airport and we were in a military evacuation. We went to Poland, Germany, France,” Hasani said.

What should’ve taken six months turned into a three-year journey.

“I was entitled to apply for immigration in the United States with a USAID-funded project in Afghanistan,” Hasani said.

Those federal programs once offered vetted legal paths and resettlement support, until they were cut during the Trump administration.

“The person who was in charge of our resettlement, she told me she’s not working anymore,” Hasani said.

Without that help, Hasani turned to friends for a place to stay, found work, and eventually got a car, thanks to support from Willow Grove Baptist Church.

Pantry Director Rick Beyerle said he read Hasani’s story in a local newspaper and wanted to help.

“He shared his plight to get out of the country. Just everything that he went through to get here, and that just really hit my heart,” Beyerle said.

Hasani said many others like his colleagues and families, are stuck overseas, unable to go back, but still waiting for a chance to start over.

For his family, their future is in Delaware County. Hasani and families like his still need help with housing, childcare, and someone willing to listen and guide them through this new chapter.

“For us, we’ve closed the past chapters and we’ve started a new life here. Our kids, they are happy, and I’m sure that they will have a bright future here,” Hasani said.

