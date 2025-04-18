‘Broke down crying’: Family’s cat fighting for his life after being shot

By Willie Daniely

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WRAL) — A family in Wake County is searching for answers Thursday after they say someone shot their cat nearly a week earlier in Raleigh.

Cheryl Privette said her family adopted their cat, a tuxedo cat named Henry, five years ago. According to Privette, Henry did not come inside when he disappeared on April 11.

Privette told WRAL News that she left the garage door open in case he returned. In the morning, Privette found the cat lying inside.

“I kind of had to pick him up and get him in the house. And he just plopped down. And then I looked and I had blood on my hand,” Privette said.

Privette said she took Henry to the animal hospital. Staff at the hospital told her the next day that someone had shot him.

“I just broke down crying,” Privette said. “I could not believe that somebody would shoot Henry.”

Henry suffered damage to his back legs and claws, as well as fluid in his lungs, due to the shooting. The damage from the bullet, which Privette said is still inside Henry, could cost more. The family said they have already spent over $6,000 on Henry’s medical care, but had to pull him out of the animal hospital because they couldn’t afford to keep him.

“There was no way that we could afford an $8,000 or $10,000 surgery on top of what we have already spent,” Privette said.

The family told WRAL News they filed a report with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with animal control.

As of Thursday night, there are no suspects..

“We are working with Animal Control to evaluate the circumstances and determine the appropriate next steps in the investigation,” the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to WRAL News.

Privette hopes the shooter is caught soon, so her family can feel safe in their home again. Anyone with information about Henry’s shooting is asked to contact the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Privette family has started a GoFundMe to help with Henry’s medical expenses.

