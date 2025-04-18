County will pay to remove abandoned boat, ‘go after’ owners for costs

By James Stratton

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Stranded on the shoreline of Lake Michigan since October, the boat “Deep Thought” is now in two parts. The cab and top part of the boat now sit partially on the sand, and partially in the back of the boat. Its windows are broken and the continuous spray paint has turned the white and blue boat a shade of red.

What has become a comical Milwaukee landmark is now becoming dangerous, according to Milwaukee County Board member Sheldon Wasserman.

“Somebody is going to get injured,” he said in front of the boat Wednesday. “Somebody is going to drown. Something terrible is going to happen unless we get rid of this boat.”

The boat’s owners purchased it in retirement and said they planned to drive it back to their home in Mississippi. They say they ran out of gas in an October storm and abandoned the boat. They have since not responded to requests for comment.

Thursday afternoon, Wasserman says the county will pay to remove the boat. Milwaukee County is still trying to decide if they’ll remove it with county workers, or use a salvage company. Wasserman estimates for the removal could be up to $100,000.

“If we’re going to be forced to deal with this and we’re forced to take care of this problem. We’re going after these homeowners,” he said, adding that county taxpayers should not be on the hook for the cost.

“So, sue them to get the money back?” Investigative reporter James Stratton asked.

“We’ll do what we have to do and what it takes to get the money back from them,” he responded.

Thursday, he says the county is trying to figure out which owners to go after because the couple that purchased the boat in Wisconsin may not have properly registered it before taking off.

Milwaukee County is in charge of the sand and the land, the United States Coast Guard is responsible for the water and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources falls somewhere in between.

“Why the government finger-pointing?” Stratton asked.

“Because nobody wants to pay for it,” Wasserman responded.

The United States Coast Guard has previously said the boat does not pose an environmental threat because hazardous chemicals have been removed and it’s no longer in its jurisdiction. The Wisconsin DNR did not answer questions regarding the boat Wednesday.

At the same time, the salvage company trying for months to tow it out says they’ll try to tow it again next week. The group was previously unsuccessful.

“Is there any way he tows it off and you guys pay for it?” Stratton asked.

“If the lawyers say we have to pay him, we’re going to pay him.”

