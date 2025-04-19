‘I’m spreading the joy’: Artist ‘hides’ painted seashells for others to find

By Todd Wilson

PALM BEACH SHORES, Florida (WPTV) — At any moment you can walk along the beach at Palm Beach Shores and stumble across a piece of art. Art that’s been placed on the beach for someone to find. Among thousands and, possibly millions, of seashells washed up on shore is one painted to catch your eye. The shells are a local anomaly that happens every so often.

The question on the minds of many is, who is responsible for the art? Kathy Ammandolia loves walking along the beach in Palm Beach Shores. She’s either searching for seashells or looking for a place to stash her own painted shells for someone to find.

“I just love creating it, sharing it, I love people enjoying it,” she said.

Ammandolia has been painting and “hiding” beautiful seashells at the beach for years.

“I’m spreading the joy,” she said.

Rarely does she even get to see the reaction of the people who find them. On this occasion, a child is fascinated by one of her shells she’s handing out. Ammandolia asked the kid if he wants a shell.

“That one,” the child tells her, as he runs off to his parents.

Over the years, Ammandolia said she’s painted hundreds of seashells. Her inspiration comes from the elements around her. “I did turtles hatching out of Easter eggs, I have rabbit mermaids,” she said.

She said to paint a shell it takes her roughly 15 minutes. “They’re put on with acrylic paint pens,” she said. “They’re covered with a stuff called triple thick. On the back, on most of them, is a heart, that’s my signature.”

She said she’s been doing this for years and doesn’t plan on stopping.

“I do artwork for a living, but this is fun,” she said.

