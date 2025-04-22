🗳️ Don’t Wait—Activate! Early Voting Has Begun in Harris County with Commissioner Rodney Ellis Leading the Charge

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 22, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, it’s officially go time.

With early voting in full swing, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis is turning up the volume on civic participation and turning out the vote—and he’s got one message for every eligible voter in our community:

Don’t wait. Be a voter. Today.

Starting Tuesday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 29, every registered voter in Harris County has the power to cast their ballot at any polling location in the county. That means convenience. That means flexibility. That means no excuses.

“Voting early is one of the best ways to make your voice heard and protect our democracy,” says Commissioner Ellis. “And let’s be real—who doesn’t love beating the lines?”

🕒 Early Voting Hours – Mark Your Calendar:

Tuesday, April 22 – Saturday, April 26: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 27: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, April 28 – Tuesday, April 29: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

🗓️ Can’t Vote Early? Save the Date:

Election Day is Saturday, May 3. But why wait when you can skip the crowds and stress by voting today?

💻 Get Voter-Ready with a Click

Before you head to the polls, visit HarrisVotes.com for all your voting essentials:

✅ Check your registration status

📍 Find polling locations near you

🗳️ Preview your sample ballot

🪪 Review ID requirements

🔍 Learn the voting process, whether in-person or by mail

📞 Questions? Help is One Call Away!

From voter ID to curbside accommodations, help is just a phone call away:

Harris County Clerk’s Elections Dept. 📞 713-755-6965 🌐 HarrisVotes.com

Need broader help or language access? The nonpartisan voter hotline has your back:

💬 The Last Word

This is not just another election—it’s an opportunity to shape your neighborhood, your schools, your healthcare, and your future. Every single vote matters. Early voting gives you power, peace of mind, and the pride of participating in the process.

“We vote not just for ourselves—but for our children, our elders, and our community’s tomorrow,” Commissioner Ellis reminds us.

So, readers of Houston Style Magazine, grab your ID, bring a friend, and let your voice ring louder than ever.

