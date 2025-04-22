Concerned neighbors rally to relocate animals from drained pond

By Nate Stanley

ANDERSON, South Carolina (WYFF) — As construction continues at a popular park, water is being removed from the pond, endangering some animals and drawing concern from residents.

Dana Dudziak’s goal is simple, save the animals at Cater’s Lake. She was driving by the park a week ago and noticed the water level dropping.

“I had seen just hundreds of fish out here dead. And, so we continued to come here every day and try to get as many turtles out that we could, and other wildlife,” she says.

With pet food and a few buckets, she says she and her daughter have relocated over 50 turtles to a nearby pond.

“She’s been using some little cat food or dog’s food and luring them in. And it does take a few minutes, but after a while, she was scooping them in left and right,” Dudziak says.

On Monday, a large group of families from Anderson showed up with nets and buckets to catch wildlife.

After an hour, Anderson Police officers showed up and told them they would no longer be allowed to enter the park, citing safety concerns.

“They have also assured us that the city never intended to completely pump the pond out, that that was never the intention,” says Volunteer Charlotte Campbell.

City of Anderson spokesperson Beth Batson says the 100-year-old lake was in need of a major upgrade, after the pond became overcrowded and unhealthy for wildlife.

She says in a statement, ‘The lake will be refilled, improved, and better equipped to support wildlife. We are rebuilding an ecosystem with native vegetation, a special habitat for ducks, and will repopulate the pond with fish.’

Campbell says, ” I do think getting people involved and spreading the word has definitely put a pause on things. And so, regardless of whether we accomplish anything tonight, I think we did in the long run.”

