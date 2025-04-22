Deputies rescue man in cardiac emergency during Dirty 30 bike race

By Zac Harmon

IONIA COUNTY, Michigan (WXMI) — A man racing in a bicycle competition this weekend suffered a cardiac emergency, requiring the help of first responders for his survival.

It happened Saturday, April 19 during the Dirty 30 Gravel Grinder race based out of Saranac. Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, already helping provide security and support for the event, responded to a man down on Ivan Road.

They found the man having a cardiac emergency, with race volunteers already performing CPR. Emergency teams used an AED to help stabilize the man.

“It was a total team effort” said Det/Sgt. Phillip Hesche.

The sheriff’s office wrote the man is alive and recovering.

