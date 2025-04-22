Firefighter found unresponsive, dies on duty

By Spencer Burt

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KSTU) — Speaking through tears and long pauses to gather his emotions, South Jordan Fire Department Chief Chris Dawson shared memories of Corban Summers, the firefighter who died while on duty Monday.

“Corban was perhaps the most positive individual I have ever met,” Dawson said. “I never saw Corban where he didn’t have a smile, a giggle, or you know, some kind of a joke to tell.”

Dawson said Summers, whom he called the “best of the best,” could take a tragic circumstance and bring some positivity or kindness to those who were in need.

Summers was found unresponsive by fire crew members inside his room at Station 61 just after 2 p.m. After fellow firefighters attempted lifesaving measures, Summers later died at Jordan Valley Hospital.

During his remarks Tuesday, Dawson said it’s believed that Summers suffered a medical episode at the station, but its cause was not known.

A 23-year veteran of the South Jordan Fire Department, Summers also spent time with departments in Bluffdale, Saratoga Springs and West Jordan during his career. He had recently remarried in February and leaves behind his wife, three adult daughters and one adult son.

“This has been very, very difficult for the family, both his family, his loved ones, as well as his fire family,” Carter said. “Everybody is suffering right now and this is difficult.”

“Firefighter Summers was more than a dedicated public servant — he was a cherished colleague known for his warm smile, his unwavering commitment to duty, and the kindness he showed to everyone around him,” the City of South Jordan said in a release. “His impact on this department and community is immeasurable, and his presence will be deeply missed.”

Carter shared a message of thanks to other fire departments in the area who jumped in to help cover shifts on Monday after Summers’ death. He added that the department chaplain has been working with staff members, as well as a peer support team to help coworkers deal with the loss.

“I can’t overemphasize how much we appreciate the outpouring of support from the community, from our surrounding neighboring agencies, and everybody’s just really jumped up,” the chief said. “This has been a heavy lift and a difficult time, and we really appreciate the resources that others have given us to help us through.”

South Jordan firefighters will wear black bands over the badges for the next month to honor Summers, with funeral services still in the planning stages.

