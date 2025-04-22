Firefighters battle dozens of wildfires across Maine

By Adam Bartow

MAINE (WMTW) — Conditions have been prime for fires across much of Maine in recent days and firefighters have been busy.

There was good news Tuesday with the fire danger considered low across the entire state, except for zone 2, which includes parts of York and Oxford counties.

On Monday alone, Maine Forest Rangers say they responded to wildfires in 26 communities, including Saint Albans, Norridgewock, Columbia, Whiting, Perry, Charleston, Limerick, Richmond, China, Oakland, Waldoboro, Naples, Alfred, Bingham, Canton, Industry, North Yarmouth, Cornville, Limington, Scarborough, Auburn, Windsor, Pownal, Dixfield, Sherman, and West Gardiner.

Most fires are contained and kept to small areas, but can still cause damage.

A fire in Sherman just before 5 p.m. Monday was held to less than a quarter of an acre, but rangers said the fire damaged three vehicles and a building and threatened several other buildings.

Late Sunday night, rangers say a tree fell on a power line in Blue Hill, sparking a fire that burned 1.6 acres and destroyed a garage.

All told on Sunday, when there was a Red Flag Warning, rangers say they responded to wildfires in 36 communities in Maine, including one near the Lewiston-Auburn Municipal Airport that damaged a building.

In 2023 the Maine legislature passed a law prohibiting burning in areas under a Red Flag Warning, including campfires. The law does include limited exceptions for designated campgrounds and certain agricultural practices.

This week is Maine’s annual Wildfire Awareness Week (April 20-26, 2025). It’s been designated because the state often sees an increase in wildfire activity around the third week in April due to typical spring weather conditions.

Maine averages more than 700 wildfires each year and more than 90% are determined to be caused by people.

