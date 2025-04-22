Man suspected of attacking worshippers outside Morgan Hill mosque faces hate crime charge

By Tim Fang

Click here for updates on this story

MORGAN HILL, California (KPIX) — A Morgan Hill man was arrested and is facing a hate crime charge after he allegedly attacked worshippers outside a mosque during Ramadan.

According to Morgan Hill Police, the incident took place March 7 at the South Valley Islamic Community and Cultural Center.

In a separate statement, the Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said the suspect harassed multiple community members after evening prayers and shouted anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic remarks. The suspect also allegedly assaulted an elderly man who was at the mosque with his daughter.

Following an investigation, police said they identified a suspect, gathered witness statements and submitted the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for review. The DA’s office filed a hate crime charge against the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Mark Allen.

“We are grateful to the District Attorney’s Office for treating this incident with the seriousness it deserves,” the mosque’s board of directors said in a statement. “Our community came together during Ramadan in faith, and we should never have to fear being attacked while doing so. We hope this sends a strong message that hate has no home in Morgan Hill.”

Police said an arrest warrant was issued and Allen surrendered to police.

“After working closely with the victims, we know this necessary step helps demonstrate the District Attorney’s support for the Muslim community’s safety and well-being,” said CAIR attorney Bismah Jaffer. “It also sends a clear message that targeting Muslims, Palestinians, or allies will not be tolerated.”

Mayor Mark Turner said in a statement on social media, “Our Muslim neighbors, like all residents, deserve to feel safe and respected. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where diversity is celebrated and everyone can live without fear. Let this serve as a reminder that hate will not go unaddressed in Morgan Hill.”

According to court records, Allen is scheduled to be arraigned on May 30.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.