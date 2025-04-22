New surveillance video from violent incident at Chaser’s Bar & Grill released

By Adam Kight

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WEVV) — Newly-released surveillance footage shows more of what happened on the night two bouncers were arrested and a man was badly injured at Chaser’s Bar and Grill in Evansville.

As we reported, security guards Sean Shell and Johnathan Turner were arrested and charged with felony battery after a viral Facebook post showed them beating a man at Chaser’s Bar & Grill in Evansville.

The man injured by the bouncers, Shane Hendrix, is now being represented in a lawsuit against the bar by Attorney Neil Chapman.

While the viral cell phone recording that spread on Facebook showed much of what happened, that camera started rolling after the attack began.

On Tuesday, Chapman released new security camera footage from the incident.

In the police report detailing the arrests of Turner and Shell, police described the footage showing Hendrix “aggressively takes one large step toward the bartender which puts him in the bartender’s personal space,” before being grabbed by Turner.

During an interview with Shell, police say he claimed that Hendrix had “cocked his fist back like he was going to hit the bartender.”

“We wanted this video to get out there to the public so that everyone can make up their own minds. And we also wanted to establish the truth. In light of what the Chaser’s employees told the police, we don’t think that’s proven in this surveillance video that we now have,” Chapman says.

“We don’t see his fist cocking, we don’t see even a lunge, we do see a violent horse collar by this bouncer from behind,” Chapman said.

