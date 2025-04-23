‘A medical miracle’: After 3 strokes, Towson men’s lacrosse manager serves as inspiration to all

By Pete Gilbert

TOWSON, Maryland (WBAL) — A student manager for the Towson University men’s lacrosse team showcases every day that anything is possible.

A stunning medical condition nearly killed Noah Goldstein. Now, it’s a source of inspiration on campus.

Towson has already locked in the No. 1 seed in the upcoming CAA Tournament. The team went undefeated in conference play, and they get a little extra motivation from Goldstein, who doesn’t even pick up a stick for the program.

Goldstein, a junior, runs the scoreboard during practice and edits video for the coaches, among other tasks.

“At 14, I had a stroke. And then, I started rehabbing at Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital. So, I rehab for about a year, and I was getting better. And then, 16, it happened again. And then, a month later, it happened again, which was crazy,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein said doctors were worried for his life after the third stroke, which he said was, “extremely bad.”

Doctors don’t know what caused the strokes, but Goldstein has miraculously recovered in full. He can’t play sports anymore, but otherwise is a normal college student.

After growing comfortable at Towson, Goldstein chooses to share his story with others — especially, his Towson lacrosse family.

“That’s pretty cool. Noah’s a true inspiration,” said junior defenseman Joe Meidling. “I didn’t know his full story until this year when he shared that with us, and it was truly inspirational. It made me think that no matter what I’m going through, if he can get up out of bed and win his battles every day, I can win my battles that are a whole lot easier than that.”

“I feel like it’s a medical miracle,” said Towson men’s lacrosse head coach Shawn Nadelen. “And his spirit and his ability to just embrace it and then be like, ‘Hey, I’m thriving in it, and I want others to thrive in it.'”

To do that, Goldstein wants to share his story. He has started a charity, Strokes of Luck. It’s prevention awareness for now, research to find more answers in the future. Last month, the team joined in the promotion, sponsoring the Strokes of Luck game.

“I’ve been really afforded this opportunity where I feel like now, I can help others. I’ve had so many people help me over the years. Now, it’s time to give back to those kids and those doctors and everyone, and really just in any way possible give back to them,” Goldstein said. “And, hopefully, make their lives a little bit better.”

