Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Chemical leak contained after valve malfunction on barge at Targa Resources dock

By
Published 12:53 PM

By KTRK Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) — The Targa Resources dock on the Houston Ship Channel has reopened after a chemical leak was reported on Tuesday.

Targa Resources said that a valve malfunction happened at one of its facilities at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday at 12510 American Petroleum Road.

“At this time, activity may be noticeable to the community,” the energy infrastructure corporation said during the chemical leak. “We are coordinating with local officials and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

According to the Harris County Office of Emergency Services, the chemical was identified as butadiene.

In an update, the vapor released stopped at about 10 p.m., and the Coast Guard reopened the ship channel at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said there was no threat to the community, no shelter-in-place order, and no reported injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content