Deputy cleared in December officer-involved shooting case

By Kate Jacobson

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KIVI) — The Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has concluded its investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Twin Falls County last December, determining that no criminal charges will be filed against the deputy involved.

The incident occurred on December 19, 2024, when Twin Falls County deputies responded to a call at a residence near Filer involving aggravated battery with a weapon. Upon arrival, a deputy discharged his firearm, hitting the suspect, a juvenile male.

Despite life-saving efforts, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Two battery victims were taken to a nearby hospital, with one sustaining serious injuries. No officers were injured.

The Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Twin Falls Police Department, conducted an investigation.

Sheriff Jack Johnson emphasized the importance of external reviews in such situations, stating, “While we do everything in our power to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening, it is important that critical events such as this one be thoroughly investigated by outside, impartial agencies.”

The task force’s findings were then reviewed by the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office.

In the decision, Prosecutor Boyd said, “I find the actions of the involved officer to be justified in this incident. I further find that, based on the evidence presented and applicable law, there is no reasonable likelihood of proving the elements of any crime beyond a reasonable doubt against the involved deputy. Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed against the deputy involved in this incident.”

