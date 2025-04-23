‘I’ll shave my beard when you graduate’: Iowa student motivated by big, hairy deal with principal

By Suzanne Behnke

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCCI) — Olley Arelong marked a big milestone last week, like thousands of other Iowa high school seniors will in the coming weeks.

He earned his last credit Tuesday — geometry — at the alternative Gateway High School in Ottumwa. He started the school year needing 10 credits to graduate, a number he said seemed insurmountable.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it,” he said. “With the help of teachers … they really push you through it, and the motivation they give you.”

But he had promised his mom he would earn his diploma. Gateway Principal Aaron Ruff kept on him as well.

At lunch one day in the fall, Ruff sat down with Arelong and other high schoolers.

“We were just making jokes and laughing,” Arelong explained. Ruff again asked him when he was graduating.

“And he asked me when I was going to shave my beard, and without thinking much, I said, ‘Hey, I’ll shave my beard when you graduate.’ And we shook on it,” said Ruff.

So Arelong kept showing up and doing the work. He stayed until 5:30 p.m. on recent Tuesdays and Thursdays for geometry.

Meanwhile, Ruff’s beard kept growing … and growing … and growing.

Arelong found out last Tuesday that he had earned his last credit. On Thursday, two big moments happened.

First, he pinned his name up alongside fellow graduates’ names on a gown-covered mannequin near the cafeteria. A rite of passage at Gateway.

“Every time I come in, I always look at those. I’ve always wanted my name to be up there,” he said.

The second big moment came when Ruff’s face got a fresh trim, with Arelong doing the honors. Months of facial growth got buzzed away.

“He kept his word,” said Arelong.

Arelong’s biggest challenge was doubting himself.

“You know, it really kills you on the inside,” he said.

Ruff said Arelong is the kind of student who keeps a principal showing up for school.

“I can tell you I learned more from Olley than he learned from me,” he said. “He’s a hard-working kid. … I don’t know if he knows how many kids look up to him.”

Arelong’s eyes widened in surprise. “I never knew that,” he said.

To those students who may long to pin their names on the graduation gown, he offered some advice.

“Just keep showing up, keep believing in yourself,” he said.

