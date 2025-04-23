Michigan man’s Friday tradition pays off with $1 million winning scratch-off ticket

By Joseph Buczek

Michigan (WWJ) — A Genesee County man’s Friday tradition of purchasing lottery tickets turned into a $1 million payday.

“I buy lottery tickets every Friday,” said the lucky winner. “I never expect to win the top prize, but I always hope to win a few dollars or at least break even.”

The 45-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought his winning $46,000,000 Payout instant ticket at Admiral Petroleum, located at 7561 Miller Road in Swartz Creek.

“It was early in the morning, so I stopped at the gas station to buy a coffee and a lottery ticket,” he said. “I scratched the ticket when I got in my car and had to scan it at least five times to make sure I was reading it right after I saw I had won $1 million! This prize is life-changing and is going to give me opportunities I wouldn’t have otherwise had.”

The man elected to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $694,000. He plans to buy a new vehicle, start a nonprofit and further his education.

Since the game launched in April, players have won more than $4 million playing $46,000,000 Payout. Each $10 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. The Michigan Lottery says more than $47 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including two $1 million top prizes.

