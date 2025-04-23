School district under fire after video appears to show teacher dragging student

By Allison Hill

HAMILTON, Texas (KXXV) — A video showing a Hamilton ISD teacher dragging a kindergarten student down a hallway has left one local family demanding accountability from the district.

Rebecca Goodwin, the mother of the 6-year-old girl seen in the video, said she became increasingly upset after watching the footage.

“The more I thought about it, the more upset I became,” Goodwin said.

The incident reportedly happened in early March. Goodwin said her daughter had been sent to the office several times in a short period, prompting staff to investigate what might be behind the change in behavior. While reviewing surveillance footage, the school principal found the clip, which allegedly shows the teacher pulling the child by the wrists out of the classroom. The kindergartener’s feet appear to drag behind her before she is dropped in the hallway.

“That day she was upset. She never told me what happened. She just said she had a bad day,” Goodwin recalled.

The video prompted a report to Child Protective Services, a child advocacy interview, and an investigation. However, no criminal charges were filed. Goodwin added they still haven’t received a clear explanation for the teacher’s actions.

“I think it was even more appalling to see her dragged all the way down the hallway like that, in front of her whole class,” said Robin Stephens, the student’s aunt. “That’s got to be emotional for all the other kids to witness, and as all the parents are watching their kids in that classroom, and didn’t even know they went through that.”

Another parent, Katrina Jenkins, came forward after seeing the video online. Jenkins said her daughter also had a troubling experience with the same teacher months earlier.

“I don’t know if anyone else has ever experienced a child who loved going to school, being excited about school, excited to tell me about their day, what they learned, to being fearful of school. That was my kindergartner,” Jenkins said.

She filed a formal complaint with the district in November.

“When I reported it, I made it very clear that I wanted this documented because I was afraid it was going to happen again,” she said. “Lo and behold, this video surfaced. I knew it was coming.”

Both families said they hope sharing their stories will lead to changes in the district and broader community.

Superintendent Dr. Harper Stewart of Hamilton ISD sent the following statement to 25 News.

“On March 13, 2025, prior to the start of the school day, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Harper Stewart received allegations of professional misconduct toward a student by a kindergarten teacher. Dr. Stewart reviewed the allegations and determined that the immediate suspension of the teacher’s employment was warranted.

School personnel submitted reports to appropriate agencies, including the Texas Education Agency, in compliance with Texas law. Dr. Stewart personally notified the student’s parents of the allegations. During the investigation, the teacher submitted her resignation. The teacher will not return to Hamilton ISD campuses. Upon receipt of the teacher’s resignation, Hamilton ISD’s role in this matter concluded. Hamilton ISD will have no further comment on any confidential student or employment information.

Hamilton ISD prioritizes student safety, and the swift response of personnel confirms their dedication to this mission. Thank you for your commitment to Hamilton ISD and its students.”

