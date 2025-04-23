University of Houston fraternity members accused of assaulting student with autism

By Pooja Lodhia

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — University of Houston police are now investigating whether a student with autism was attacked on campus earlier this month.

Twenty-year-old freshman Christian Brooks said multiple members of a fraternity shoved him on April 10 at Frontier Fiesta, one of the university’s biggest events of the year.

The event features a carnival, shows, and even a BBQ cook-off.

Brooks said he walked into a tent that he assumed had free food.

Multiple students inside, he said, started yelling at him.

“They stopped me and they pushed me and they kept doing that,” he said. “Then, the manager came up, aggressed me, and eventually spit on me.”

Brooks said he didn’t understand why the students were angry with him, but he was worried about getting hurt.

“The dynamic was changing fast and intensifying, and I knew I had to leave,” he said. “Man, I had to look behind myself while I was walking away.”

Brooks reported the incident to university police two days after it happened.

“They interviewed my child three or four times. He wrote a five-page police report,” his mother Nikki Brooks said. “That third time he had that hour-long interview with the dean, I said, ‘Full stop. Y’all haven’t even talked to these boys. What else do you need from him?'”

For this family, the police investigation isn’t just about punishment. It’s about teaching a lesson.

“That is hate. I don’t care how you slice that cake,” Nikki Brooks. “Don’t play in our face about it. That is hate.”

After a spokesperson for the university initially said the case was closed and no charges would be filed, he told ABC13 that the investigation is now ongoing due to new information.

A spokesperson with the fraternity said the fraternity is cooperating with the investigation, and it’s too early to say whether the students will face any discipline through the fraternity.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.