1 rushed to hospital after rock slide on highway in Colorado’s mountains

One person was rushed to the hospital after a rock slide in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Fall River Road on Thursday morning.
One person was rushed to the hospital after a rock slide in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Fall River Road on Thursday morning.
By Jennifer McRae

    Colorado (KCNC) — One person was rushed to the hospital after a rock slide in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Fall River Road on Thursday morning. According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, the rock slide happened at mile marker 236 just before 6:30 a.m.

One vehicle crashed and other vehicles have blown tires. A total of five vehicles were damaged due to the rocks.

Westbound traffic was at a standstill. According to the sheriff’s office, the Colorado State Patrol is investigating and Colorado Department of Transportation crews cleared off the rocks.

According to CDOT, the rocks were a handful of “roughly softball to basketball-sized rocks” that rolled onto the roadway off a fairly steep-sided rockface near mile marker 236.

CDOT said in a statement, “Rockfalls aren’t a common occurrence in this area, but when they do, they usually stop short of the roadway.”

The roadway reopened at 7 a.m., but the shoulder remained closed.

The person injured in the rock slide suffered non-life threatening injuries.

