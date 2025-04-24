Morel mushroom season arrives in Indiana: Here’s everything you need to know

By Katie Cox

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers, get your baskets ready — it’s morel mushroom season in Indiana.

Each spring, these elusive delicacies send foragers deep into the woods in search of the prized fungi. The season typically begins in early to mid-April and lasts about a month.

Indiana is home to four different types of morels: black morels, half-free morels (also known as goosenecks or peckerheads), Morchella americana (commonly called white morels), and tulip morels.

Black morels are the earliest to arrive, known for their short window and camouflaged appearance. Next come the half-frees — taller and more delicate — followed by the more substantial and highly sought-after Morchella americana. Tulip morels close out the season and, while smaller, are typically much easier to find.

Morels thrive in soil temperatures between 50 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit and require a balance of sun and moisture. They’re often discovered near dead elm and tulip poplar trees, or within beech-maple forests. The appearance of mayapples, a native woodland plant, is considered a sign that morels may be nearby.

You don’t need a license to collect morels for personal use in Indiana. Mushroom hunting is allowed in state parks, even off marked trails — a rare exception — though the Indiana Department of Natural Resources advises caution to protect fragile ecosystems and to stay alert during hunting seasons.

Morels should be carefully harvested and cooked promptly, as they are highly perishable.

Even politicians are getting in on the seasonal fun. Dr. Mehmet Oz, visiting Indiana alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr., posted on social media that Governor Braun had picked morels from his yard just last week.

Whether you’re a seasoned forager or a curious first-timer, Indiana’s morel mushroom season offers a flavorful adventure rooted in tradition.

