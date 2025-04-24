New law guarantees dogs, cats used for health research the chance for adoption before euthanasia

By Sadie Buggle

Click here for updates on this story

DENVER, Colorado (KRDO) — A new Colorado law is guaranteeing animals used as test subjects in health-related research a second chance at life before euthanasia.

Senate Bill 085, signed into state law by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday, April 22, requires health-related research facilities to offer up dogs and cats used in research to animal shelters or rescues before considering euthanizing them – giving the animals a chance at finding a forever home once research ends.

“From now on, dogs and cats that are subjects to scientific research in Colorado, will be valued for their service and given the opportunity to find a forever home,” Gov. Polis said.

To ensure transparency, the new law also mandates that research facilities submit an annual report to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), disclosing how many animals were transferred to shelters or rescues, how many were adopted internally, and the names and addresses of the organizations receiving the animals.

Supporters of the bill say it’s a compassionate step forward in animal welfare, giving former research animals a better chance at a second life in a loving home.

“This legislation reflects who we are in Colorado — a state that values science and innovation, but also leads with empathy,” Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, one of the bill’s sponsors, said after its passing. “These animals play an important role in advancing medical breakthroughs, and they deserve another chapter of life when their work is done.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.