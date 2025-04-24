Non-profit seeks solutions after vandals damage headstones, statues at Wichita’s oldest cemetery

By Sydney Ferguson

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — A local non-profit is on the search for solutions after vandals hit the Highland Cemetery — the oldest cemetery in Wichita and the final resting place for some of the city’s pioneers.

Ten years ago, Barb Myers started the non-profit ‘Friends of the Wichita Pioneers.’ The group of volunteers cares for the cemetery even though it’s been owned by the city since 1982.

“To come out here and take care of their memory, honor their memory by taking care of their gravestones… just to do that for the family is an honor,” said Myers.

After a decade of service, Myers says she knows the cemetery like her own neighborhood. She visits every other week and even though she was notified of the damages by a visitor, she says it was easy to spot the headless angel, toppled headstones and broken flowerpots — dozens of headstones the organization repaired, intentionally damaged.

“It’s disgraceful,” said Myers. “I’m angry. It makes me mad that the owners of the cemetery aren’t able to do more to protect it.”

The city of Wichita became the owner of Highland Cemetery in 1982 after it was abandoned by the Wichita Cemetery Company. Myers says she doesn’t blame the city, but she’d like to see them do more to preserve it.

“The damage is done, but we are going to try and make a difference, and we do have the ability to do so,” said Myers.

Myers said she’d like to see the city use heavy equipment to help volunteers lift and reposition the headstones, and close the gates at night to increase security. And install cameras to better protect the historic site.

“Something that would provide them some kind of recourse to find the people that are doing this in the first place,” Myers said in reference to the cameras.

The city said in a statement it doesn’t have the equipment to do what Myers is asking and has not explored the idea of installing cameras. The statement reads as follows:

“Cameras in that cemetery would be costly as there is no infrastructure for wifi, electricity, materials, monitoring, etc. As we face a budget deficit and have to prioritize spending, it has not been explored at this time. And unfortunately, neither Park Maintenance nor Forestry has any of the proper equipment for moving headstones. They are typically installed by private companies. It’s heartening to see community groups come together to help preserve the history of those laid to rest there.”

The city said in another statement that it mows the lawn and maintains the grounds, but the upkeep of individual plots and headstones are the responsibility of plot owners.

The city said a private company is hired to tend to the grounds every 2-3 weeks, but when walking through the cemetery,

Myers pointed out tree branches she says have been down for weeks, small car parts from a wreck at the cemetery last year, and graves hidden under overgrown trees. Myers says more care is needed all around.

“This is a part of the parks department and if we can take care of the other parks, we should be taking care of this one better, too,” said Myers.

