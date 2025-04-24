Residents express concerns about Angelo’s Pizzeria customers

By Briana Smith

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Angelo’s Pizzeria is a South Philadelphia staple that has gained international fame, but it’s causing frustration for neighbors.

“They’re a thorn in my side and the side of the neighborhood,” said Eileen Plato, who lives just feet away.

Tourists are flocking to Angelo’s Pizzeria at 9th and Fitzwater streets in South Philadelphia after it landed international attention for its cheesesteaks, hoagies and pizza.

“On our way here, our Uber driver was like, ‘You’re going to the right place,’ so that’s why we came here. We got to get an Angelo’s cheesesteak before we leave,” said Tara Roddick, from Iowa.

However, some people who live near the popular establishment say it’s become a victim of its own success and has possibly outgrown the narrow rowhouse where it’s located.

On Wednesday, about 60 residents met with the lawyers representing Angelo’s Pizzeria and Councilman Mark Squilla to discuss the problems and solutions.

“I have people who camp out on my steps and eat and leave trash,” said Jim Orr, who lives on 9th Street.

“I hate the lines,” added Plato. “I hate their business model.”

Neighbors claim there are rowdy customers, public urination, illegal parking and speeding. Some even suggest Angelo’s should move to a different location.

Others argue that the pizzeria benefits the neighborhood.

“People come from all over to try the pizza. It’s cool,” said Lindsey Purrazzi. “(It brings) business and foot traffic.”

The pizzeria’s attorney, Peter Kelsen, said the owner wants to continue to work with the community to protect the quality of life and remain successful.

So far, they have added trash cans with extra pick-ups, applied for a loading zone, and bollards were installed.

They also hung a sign on the window advising customers not to sit on residents’ steps.

Kelsen said the second floor of Angelo’s is not open for public service because it cannot be made handicap accessible.

“It’s nice that they’re doing a good business but it’s at our expense,” Orr said.

“Angelo’s is a family business. Danny (owner) grew up here,” said Kelsen. “He’s a neighbor, and he wants to be looked at as a good neighbor.”

“If the restaurant is willing to make some sacrifices or make some changes, that seems to me like a good idea,” Roddick said. “You don’t want to lose it, because like I said, everyone in Philadelphia is like, ‘You gotta go there.'”

The lawyers also discussed hiring security again during business hours to control the crowds.

“When you are invested in a community and a community that’s helped to make him successful, you want to give back,” said Kelsen. “You want to be respectful and you want to be responsive. That’s who he is.”

Kelsen also recommended creating a community task force to develop solutions and conduct a traffic study.

