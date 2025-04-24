Virginia nurse charged with abusing 4 premature babies since 2022 remains free on bond

By Melissa Hipolit

HENRICO COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — Former NICU nurse Erin Strotman will remain out on bond after Henrico prosecutors requested it be revoked during her arraignment hearing Wednesday on six new charges dating back to 2022 involving three babies.

Prosecutor Allison Martin made the bond revocation request orally rather than in writing.

Judge Richard Wallerstein Jr. said the new charges were of “lesser concern” concerning bond because they occurred “prior to the pending matters” already before the court.

He told Martin she could file a formal written motion to contest Strotman’s bond.

In court, Everhart said he believes “something else” may be coming up in two weeks related to Strotman, suggesting more charges may be coming. Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said she was unable to comment.

While arguing against the bond revocation, Strotman’s co-counsel, Jeff Everhart, said his client was “not a danger to the community,” and the “hits keep on coming” and “they run the parade” about the Commonwealth.

The mother of the 2022 baby, identified as baby AW, was in court for the arraignment with one of her attorneys, Brielle Hunt of Phelan Petty.

Hunt said baby AW, who is a girl, suffered multiple injuries, including fractures.

“There is a perception that this was a 2023, 2024 problem, but as we can see from these new charges involving baby AW, it goes back further than that,” Hunt said.

Martin and Everhart set a tentative trial date for February 9 to 20 of 2026, however, they said they needed to check with their respective experts before officially confirming those dates.

Strotman has a status hearing on May 28 at 9 a.m.

