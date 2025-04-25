🧾 Shred ‘Em Like a Pro: AARP Texas Takes on Identity Thieves, One Document at a Time

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 25, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — No, it’s not a prank. AARP Texas wants your paper—and they’re serious about it. This spring, AARP Texas is flipping the script on fraud by launching its beloved Shred ‘Em Day events across the Lone Star State. From Houston to El Paso, seniors and savvy citizens alike are invited to bring old tax returns, outdated financial statements, and anything with sensitive personal data to be safely shredded on-site—for free. 📅 Mark your calendar: Shred ‘Em kicks off this May! 🔗 Find a local event and register now

🔒 Why It Matters: The High Stakes of Identity Theft According to the Federal Trade Commission, identity theft cases surged in 2024—and older adults were frequent targets. AARP Texas isn’t waiting for scammers to knock. Instead, they’re showing up in communities statewide with an empowering message: You can fight fraud, one shred at a time. “This is about giving Texans the tools to protect themselves,” says an AARP Texas representative. “We’re not just shredding documents; we’re shredding opportunities for scammers.”

📍 Where to Shred ‘Em in Texas: May 2025 Line-Up 🗓 May 3 Shred Events: • Austin – Register here • Dallas – Register here • Houston – Register here • Brownsville – Register here • El Paso – Register here 🗓 May 17 Shred Events: • Fort Worth – Register here • San Antonio – Register here

🕺 Do the AARP Shred ‘Em Two-Step (No Cowboy Boots Required) 1. Gather your outdated personal and financial documents. 2. Bring them to a Shred ‘Em Day event near you. It’s easier than the Texas Two-Step—and you don’t need rhythm, just resolve.

🛡️ Pro Tips from AARP Texas to Outsmart Scammers 🔐 Shred Everything: If it has your name, SSN, or financial info—shred it. 📞 Skip Unfamiliar Calls: Scammers often disguise as relatives, charities, or banks. 🧠 Unique Passwords: Use a password manager to keep each login distinct. 📲 Social Media Savvy: Avoid quizzes and personality tests—they’re data traps. 🛡 Install Protective Software: Use antivirus, antispyware, firewalls, and pop-up blockers. 📶 VPN on Public Wi-Fi: Never enter sensitive info on open networks. 🚨 Report Suspicious Activity: • 📞 AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline: 877-908-3360 • 🌐 FTC: reportfraud.ftc.gov

🎯 Houston Style Magazine’s Final Take Let’s keep it real – fraudsters don’t wait. But with AARP Texas stepping up with shred trucks, safety tips, and free resources, you don’t have to wait either. So, Houston Style Magazine readers don’t just declutter—defend. Make it a family outing, bring your neighbor, and shred ’em like your identity depends on it—because it does. Visit spr.ly/6188F2mFI to find the nearest Shred ‘Em Day and protect what matters most: your peace of mind.

